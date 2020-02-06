ARLINGTON, Va.
Sailors have been asking for it and today the Navy delivered! Sailors can now access MyNavy Portal (MNP) from their personal mobile devices using their mobile web browser without a CAC.
“We know that MyNavy Portal is the primary gateway for our Sailors to accomplish much of their HR needs,” said Vice Adm. John Nowell, Jr., chief of naval personnel. “Today’s Sailors do so much of their daily tasks from their cell phones and tablets that it became a priority to make MyNavy Portal CAC-free. Today, that is now a reality and Sailors can log on from any mobile device, anywhere, anytime as long as they have an Internet connection.”
The Navy’s first venture into CAC-free access started in Dec. 2018 with the release of the MyNavy Portal-MyRecord app. This pilot project pioneered many firsts in the transformation of how Sailors are able to access and interact with their MyNavy HR resources. These firsts included CAC-free access to human resource information in the Navy, the first Navy mobile app to deliver Sailor personally identifiable information (PII) data, and the first mobile app to synthesize MNP web resources with a mobile application. While MyNavy Portal-MyRecord app is no longer available for download, its success as a pilot was a significant stepping-stone to the release of MNP CAC-free and the beginning of a greater capability release.
“MyNavy Portal is a robust source of information that is constantly being updated to meet the demands of Sailors,” said Kenneth Johnson, acting program manager for the Sea Warrior Program (PMW 240), which is making CAC-free access to MNP possible. “The most efficient way to provide CAC-free access was to integrate our secure cloud based multi-factor authentication solution into our portal allowing Sailors more flexible access than ever before.”
This initial release provides Sailors access to current MNP features such as MyNavy Career Center ticket submission, ePAR and general inquiry and data from MyRecord, PRIMS and eLeave. At this time, access to Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System (NSIPS) and BUPERS Online (BOL) will still require CAC access and will not be accessible from mobile devices without using a CAC.
Here’s how the process works. First, Sailors must log into MNP using their CAC to set-up their CAC-free account. They will be guided through the process by following several steps that will grant them CAC-free access by using Okta Verify, the Navy-approved third party app that verifies the user’s identity. When a Sailor wants to view MyNavy Portal CAC-free on their mobile device, Okta Verify generates a code that is used to complete the log in process. At no time will any Sailor PII be transferred or revealed to Okta Verify.
“This is a game changer for Sailors to manage their careers,” said Capt. David Kemp, director, MyNavy HR Transformation Office. “In the last year, we have introduced CAC-free products to allow Sailors to view and update their personnel records, assist them with their PCS moves with MyPCS mobile, and opened up MyNavy Career Center to provide 24/7 customer support to the fleet.”
By delivering MyNavy Portal access without using a CAC, MyNavy HR is continuing to deliver Human Resources (HR) – personnel, pay and training services to Sailors and their families with increasing speed, accuracy, quality and transparency.
The introduction of MNP CAC-free is just the start of creating CAC-free access to MyNavy HR websites such as BUPERS Online. Once Sailors set-up CAC-free access with MNP, they will not have to do it again when other sites go CAC-free.
