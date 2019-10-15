Virginia Beach, Va.
Hundreds of Sailors in Hampton Roads celebrated the Navy’s 244th Birthday at the annual Navy Birthday Ball, hosted by the Flagship, on Oct. 12.
This year, over 700 Sailors, family members, veterans, and civilians came together to celebrate the Navy’s Birthday in Hampton Roads – America’s Navy Town. Several commands were present in full-force, including Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Lant and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Also of note, a few very talented Culinary Specialists who created the beautiful birthday cake.
Every year, the Navy Birthday has a theme. This year’s theme was “No Higher Honor.” The idea of “No Higher Honor” draws upon the extraordinary service and sacrifice of the Sailors who fought the greatest sea battle in history: the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Leyte Gulf, lasting three days, was the largest sea battle in modern history and gives today’s Sailors multiple examples of heroism in actions as we again face the great power competition. From October 23-25, the US Navy’s goal was to take back the Philippines from Japan and secure their hold in the Pacific theatre. What ensued was multiple, smaller, widely separated engagements that made up the larger Battle of Leyte Gulf. While there were several lessons to learn, losses and defeats, the Battle of Leyte Gulf had one common thread: heroism in action. The Sailors’ service in harm’s way ultimately led to Japan’s defeat. LCDR Robert Copeland commanded USS Samuel B. Roberts, which fought numerous larger enemy combatants, earning the moniker, “the destroyer escort that fought like a battleship.” Commander Copeland would later recount the Battle of Leyte gulf extolling the valor of his crew in the face of such overwhelming odds, stating that there was “no higher honor” than to have the privilege to command such a crew.
Admiral Christopher Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command served as the guest speaker for the evening. He spoke about the Battle of Leyte Gulf and the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment. As part of his speech regarding core values, he spoke on Navy families, how they are the “backbone” of Sailors, directly contributing to their mission readiness. A special group of these individuals was in the crowd: spouses of deployed Sailors. Two in particular were spouses of Sailors currently deployed with the ship named after this great sea battle, USS Leyte Gulf.
After guest remarks and just before toasts began, the Emcee, Kerri Furey, let the audience know there was a special message from USS Leyte Gulf to all of Hampton Roads. The two spouses had no prior knowledge of this message and all eyes looked to them. The talented Mass Communication Specialists aboard the ship had put together a Navy Birthday message, wishing everyone back home a happy celebration. This message reiterated the idea of “No Higher Honor” as Sailors were interviewed and asked to explain what this means to them. One response was clear across the board: there is no higher honor than to serve in the United States Navy.
A special Birthday video was not the only surprise the evening had in store, though. After the amazing raffle prizes had been given to their lucky winners, another raffle prize was announced. “All couples who registered to attend together were entered into a special raffle, which took place earlier tonight,” Furey announced. Furey requested Lieutenant Ashley Axelsen and her date, Lieutenant Marshall McCrosky to join her on the stage. As everyone clapped, Furey then handed the microphone to McCrosky. The room went silent as all 700 guests realized what was happening. McCrosky began a speech about how the Navy Ball was a special evening to the two of them and their relationship. “You’re my person,” he said. As he dropped to a knee, Axelsen smiled and covered her face as she said, “Yes.” The room erupted into applause. The Navy Ball will certainly continue to hold a special place in their relationship.
The Navy Ball was one of several special events that earmark this week as Fleet Week Hampton Roads. Follow all Fleet Week activities across social media platforms and using the tag #FWHR19. We hope to see you at next year’s celebration!
