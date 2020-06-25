NORFOLK
Effective July 1, 2020 the State of Virginia will decriminalize the use of marijuanafor civilians, however service members are reminded drug policy regulations still remain at zero tolerance.
Currently in the State of Virginia, the possession of marijuana is punishable by a maximum fine of $500 and 30 days in jail for first offenders. Second class offenders will be guilty of a 1st class misdemeanor.
Beginning Wed., July 1, 2020 if a civilian possesses marijuana there will be a penalty of no more than $25, and no jail time.
“As Sailors we are under two jurisdictions. Living in Virginia, we have to abide by all laws of Virginia and Sailors have to abide by the Uniform Code of Military Justice. If you possess marijuana in Virginia you may be subject to only a fine by Virginia, but you could also be subject to prosecution or other adverse action, such as non-judicial punishment or administrative separation,” explained Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Staff Judge Advocate General, Lt. Caitlyn McCarthy.
Drug policy regulations still remain at a zero tolerance for sailors. Punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) Article 112a, Wrongful Use, Possession, etc.,of Controlled Substances, Sailors cannot purchase, distribute, possess, manufacture, or use controlled substances. Also, ALNAV 057/19, which references SECNAVINST 5300.28F, Military Substance Abuse Prevention and Control, prohibits Sailors and Marines from knowingly using substances made from hemp, including cannabidiol (CBD), regardless of the claimed or actual concentration of THC in the product or if the product is lawfully available to civilians. The ALNAV does not apply “to the use of topical products, such as shampoos, conditioners, lotions, or soaps” or to any product a Sailor or Marine has a valid prescription for.
Violations of ALNAV 057/19 may be prosecuted or result in mandatory processing for administrativeseparation. “Under the MILPERSMAN, any unlawful drug use results in mandatory processing for administrative separation (ADSEP). Additionally, while in years past Sailors would be entitled to an ADSEP Board, Commanding Officers were recently delegated the authority to notify sailors of ADSEP, without an ADSEP board, for a General discharge. The timeline for this kind of separation can be as short as a few weeks,” said McCarthy.
At Commanding Officer’s discretion, any drug offense could be immediately processed for general separation.
