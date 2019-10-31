RICHMOND
The Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children are recognizing 123 schools as “Purple Star” schools. The Purple Star designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated their commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected students and their families.
To qualify for a Purple Star, schools must have a staff member designated as the point of contact for military students and families. The point of contact serves as the primary link between the military family and the school. Schools must also demonstrate their commitment to meeting the needs of military students by providing resources and programming on issues important to military families, such as academic planning and transitions between schools, districts and states.
“Anticipating and preparing to meet the unique needs of military-connected students should be part of every school’s plan to provide equitable instructional and support services to all students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “I congratulate all of these schools for the support they provide for Virginia’s military students and their families.”
This is the second year VDOE and the Virginia Council have designated Purple Star schools. The public schools earning 2019 Purple Star awards are as follows, by division:
• Arlington County — Discovery Elementary
• Chesapeake — Crestwood Middle, Great Bridge Middle, Greenbrier Intermediate, Greenbrier Middle, Hickory Elementary, Hugo Owen Middle, Indian River Middle, Jolliff Middle, Oscar Smith Middle and Western Branch Middle
• Colonial Heights — Lakeview Elementary
• Fairfax County — Carl Sandburg Middle, Fairhill Elementary, Fort Hunt Elementary, Franconia Elementary, Gunston Elementary, Hayfield Elementary, Key Center, Laurel Ridge Elementary, Mosby Woods Elementary, Mount Vernon High, Orange Hunt Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Saratoga Elementary, Stratford Landing Elementary, W.T. Woodson High, Walt Whitman Middle, Washington Mill Elementary and Woodley Hills Elementary
• Hanover County — Patrick Henry High
• Loudoun County — Trailside Middle
• Norfolk — Academy for Discovery at Lakewood, Bay View Elementary, Camp Allen Elementary, Granby Elementary, Larchmont Elementary, Sewells Point Elementary, Willard Model Elementary and Willoughby Early Childhood Center
• Poquoson — Poquoson High
• Portsmouth — Victory Elementary
• Prince George County — L. L. Beazley Elementary and North Elementary
• Prince William County — Alexander Henderson Elementary, Forest Park High, Frannie W. Fitzgerald Elementary, Gainesville Middle School for the Arts & Sciences, John F. Pattie Elementary, Kyle R. Wilson Elementary, Louise A. Benton Middle, Parkside Middle, Springwoods Elementary and Woodbridge Senior High
• Spotsylvania County — Wilderness Elementary
• Stafford County — Hampton Oaks Elementary, Rockhill Elementary, Widewater Elementary and Winding Creek Elementary
• Suffolk County — John Yeates Middle and Nansemond Parkway Elementary
• Virginia Beach — Alanton Elementary, Arrowhead Elementary, Bayside High, Bayside Middle, Bayside Sixth Grade Campus, Birdneck Elementary, Brandon Middle, Brookwood Elementary, Centerville Elementary, Christopher Farms Elementary, Corporate Landing Elementary, Corporate Landing Middle, Frank W. Cox High, Green Run Collegiate, Green Run High, Independence Middle, John B. Dey Elementary, Kempsville Meadows Elementary, Kempsville Middle, King’s Grant Elementary, Landstown Elementary, Landstown High, Landstown, Larkspur Middle, Linkhorn Park Elementary, Luxford Elementary, Lynnhaven Middle, North Landing Elementary, Ocean Lakes Elementary, Ocean Lakes High, Old Donation School, Pembroke Elementary, Pembroke Meadows Elementary, Plaza Middle, Princess Anne Middle, Providence Elementary, Reed Mill Elementary, Rosemont Elementary, Rosemont Forest Elementary, Salem High, Salem Middle, Strawbridge Elementary, Tallwood High, Thalia Elementary, Thoroughgood Elementary, Three Oaks Elementary, Trantwood Elementary, Virginia Beach Middle, Virginia Beach Technical and Career Education Center and Windsor Woods Elementary
• York County — Bethel Manor Elementary, Bruton High, Tabb Elementary, Waller Mill Elementary, Yorktown Elementary and Grafton Middle
Six private schools also earned Purple Star designations. These schools are Browne Academy in Alexandria, Peninsula Catholic School in Newport News, St. Pius X Catholic School in Norfolk,
St. Francis of Assisi School in Triangle, and Chesapeake Bay Academy and Saint Mary Star of the Sea School in Virginia Beach.
Schools earning the award receive a Virginia Purple Star commemorative coin to display and are listed as a Purple Star school on the VDOE Military Families webpage. Purple Star schools retain the designation for three years before being required to reapply.
Virginia is home to several of the largest and most important military installations in the nation. Currently there are more than 80,000 school age military-connected students attending schools in the commonwealth whose parents serve on active duty, in the reserves, or in the Virginia National Guard.
The Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children was created in 2009 to consider any and all matters related to the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children. The compact expresses the commitment of participating states to remove barriers to academic success for children of military families.
