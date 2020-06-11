Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Kenneth J. Braithwaite, left, tours the current National Museum of the United States Navy at the historic Washington Navy Yard with retired Rear Adm. Samuel J. Cox, center, director of Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC), and deputy director Patrick Burns, June 5, 2020. Braithwaite met with top leadership within the command to discuss the value of its location and historical significance of the area as well as the museum’s current public access limitations. Naval History and Heritage Command, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history, and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.