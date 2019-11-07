Falls Church, Va.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham as the U.S. Navy’s next surgeon general on October 31, 2019.
“I am honored and privileged to represent Navy Medicine as the 39th Surgeon General of the Navy,” said Gillingham. “We are now engaged in a great power competition where our dominance is not assured, we must adapt and respond with urgency. The duty of every member of the Navy Medicine team is to provide a ready medical force and operational medical capabilities to save lives in the battlespace.”
Gillingham is the 39th Surgeon General of the Navy and the 43rd person to hold the title of Chief of Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. He is also the first orthopedic surgeon ever to serve as U.S. Navy Surgeon General.
The new Navy Surgeon General said he plans to use four priorities to guide Navy Medicine in the future fight.
PEOPLE – Our military and civilian workforce is our greatest strength.
PLATFORMS – Our equipment and capability sets required by our warfighters.
PERFORMANCE – Our performance is measured by our support to our warfighters.
POWER – Medical power projection will increase survivability.
“Focusing on these four ‘Ps’ will drive us to mission success by increasing lethality through warfighter preparation and survivability. To ensure continuity of care to our beneficiaries, Navy Medicine will continue to support the Defense Health Agency in transition, but our direction and focus must be on the 4 ‘Ps’,” said Gillingham.
Gillingham is a graduate of the F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine at the Uniformed Services of the Health Sciences. He has served in various positions throughout his career to include director of Pediatric Orthopedic and Scoliosis Surgery; Associate Orthopedic Residency Program director; and director of Surgical Services. While assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego, he was instrumental in establishing the Comprehensive Combat and Complex Casualty Care Center (C5). Operationally, he served aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) as staff orthopedic surgeon and as director of surgical services. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II as battalion chief of Professional Services (Forward) for the 1st Force Service Support Group and officer in charge of the Surgical Shock Trauma Platoon, achieving a 98 percent combat casualty survival rate while providing echelon II surgical care during Operation Phantom Fury. Gillingham also served as commander, Navy Medicine West; commander, Naval Medical Center San Diego; deputy commander, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth; commanding officer, Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Florida; Pacific Fleet surgeon, and Fleet surgeon and director, Health Services, U.S. Fleet Forces. In 2011, he served as the Joint Support Force-Japan Surgeon in the aftermath of the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster, ensuring the safety of over 200,000 U.S. citizens, service members and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.