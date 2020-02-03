NORFOLK, Va.
The 2020 Shamrockin’ in Ghent, the St. Patrick’s Day block party, is on Friday, March 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. Ghent goes green, and all proceeds benefit Hope House Foundation.
Presented by Southern Bank, Shamrockin’ in Ghent is free and open to the public. It takes place on Colley Avenue in Norfolk’s historic Ghent district between Shirley and Gates Avenues. The fun includes live music from Tidewater Pipes and Drums, Lucky 757 and Fighting Jamesons.
Shamrockin’ in Ghent was previously called the Greening of Ghent. Hope House Foundation is proud to keep this long-standing tradition going in our community
Proceeds from Shamrockin’ in Ghent support the programs of Hope House Foundation. Since 1964, Hope House Foundation has worked on the frontlines of the battle for independence, community inclusion and true citizenship for people with developmental disabilities. The organization provides individualized supported-living services for adults exclusively in their own homes or apartments. Currently, serving more than 120 people in Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Hope House is known as an innovator and leader in the field, and in 2008, it received the American Association for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities national award for full community inclusion. In 2012, it was named ANCOR Foundation’s Service Provider of the Year. For more information, visit www.hope-house.org.
