On Saturday, September 7, Vanguard Championship Wrestling (VCW) will present Peanut City Showdown 4 at the Salvation Army Community Center in Suffolk. Headlining the event will be VCW Heavyweight Champion Gino defending his title against a wrestling legend and former Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) Champion “The War Machine” Rhino. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Salvation Army in Suffolk.
Gino successfully defended his title against “Mr. Mid-Atlantic” Damien Wayne at Liberty Lottery in July. An athlete like Rhino, known for competing across the world in ECW, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), could be Gino’s toughest test to date. In other title action, VCW Commonwealth Heritage Champion Colby Corino will defend against former champion Ken Dixon in a two out-of-three falls match. These men went to a time limit draw at Liberty Lottery. When the fans were granted five additional minutes for the contest by Commissioner George Pantas, Dixon ran away from his opponent. In their fourth contest this year, the match in Suffolk will determine a decisive winner.
Livid the Clown was victorious in the twenty-man Liberty Lottery battle royal and has decided when he would cash in his title match opportunity. In Suffolk, the team of Simply Safe-ish (Wes “Danger” Rogers and Livid the Clown) will compete for the VCW Tag Team Championship titles held by The Hellcats. Illegal tactics are the calling card for The Hellcats, as seen in recent months as they repeatedly cheated to defeat The Golden Pinky Society. Will Livid’s hard-fought victory at Liberty Lottery lead to Simply Safe-ish winning their first titles in VCW?
Sanctuary leader Timmy Danger issued an open challenge for three of the Sanctuary members in Suffolk. Answering the challenge were VCW United States Liberty Champion Phil Brown and the Golden Pinky Society. The Sanctuary showed there was strength in numbers with their performance in the Liberty Lottery battle royal. The Sanctuary teamed up to eliminate many of their opponents, until WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan charged the ring to chase them away.
Also announced for Peanut City Showdown 4: “Mr. Xcellence” Brandon Scott versus Kyler Khan, Caleb Konley versus Tracer X, and Irvin Legend is set to make an announcement about his future within VCW. The Salvation Army Community Center is located at 400 Bank Street in Suffolk. Doors open at 6 PM and the action starts at 7:30 PM. You can access past VCW events via the VCW Network streaming service and also purchase advanced tickets at VCW-Wrestling.com.
Jonathan McLarty is a contributing writer for The Flagship, as well as a local sports and event photographer. Connect with him on Twitter (@JonathanMcLarty) and view his photography at McLartyPhoto.Zenfolio.com
