Vanguard Championship Wrestling (VCW) returns to Norfolk Masonic Temple on Feb. 1. Already signed for the main event is a fatal four-way match to become number one contender to the VCW Heavyweight Championship currently held by Gino Medina. The men participating in this contest are Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, Ken Dixon, “Mr. Xcellence” Brandon Scott, and wrestling legend “Vampire Warrior” Gangrel. Only one of these four have men have not held the top title in VCW, that man being Ken Dixon. Will that quest for gold be the motivation for Dixon to earn another shot at Gino?
Earlier this year in Windsor, Sanctuary leader Timmy Danger weaseled his way out of facing VCW United States Liberty Champion Phil Brown, once again. Tired of his tactics, VCW Owner Travis Bradshaw announced that Danger must face Brown this weekend, title on the line, and all members of The Sanctuary will be banned from ringside. If Danger does not compete, he will be fired from VCW. Simply Safe-ish will defend their VCW Tag Team Championships against The Golden Pinky Society in Norfolk. Both teams were victorious in their respective matches in Windsor, but only one team will add to their winning streak come Saturday night.
Also announced, former VCW Commonwealth Heritage Champion Colby Corino will face Joe Keys this weekend. Following a hit below the belt to Corino behind the referee’s back, Jordan Oliver walked out of Windsor as the new Commonwealth Heritage Champion. This battle between Corino and Keys could help management decide who will next contend for Oliver’s title.
Also on the Norfolk card: Roc Richards (with Irvin Legend) versus Kyler Khan, and Tracer X versus the debuting KC Navarro. Saturday’s pro-wrestling event will be held at Norfolk Masonic Temple, located at 7001 Granby Street in Norfolk. Bell-time is 7:30 p.m. and advanced tickets (including reserved ringside tickets) can be purchased at VCW-Wrestling.com.
Jonathan McLarty is a contributing writer for The Flagship, as well as a local sports and event photographer. Connect with him on Twitter (@JonathanMcLarty) and view his photography at McLartyPhoto.Zenfolio.com
