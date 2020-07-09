NORFOLK
Commander, Submarine Forces announced the winners of the 2019 Junior Officer of the Year (JOOY) competition and held a video teleconference with the group, July 2.
"I am extremely proud of these outstanding undersea warriors," said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces. "They demonstrated unparalleled leadership and unmatched tactical prowess amongst their peers.”
This program gives special recognition to those junior officers of the Submarine Force, to include submarine tenders, who demonstrate superior seamanship, management, leadership and tactical and technical knowledge. Recognition as a JOOY is based on squadron-wide and tender competition.
The winners are:
Lt. Anthony M. Matus, USS Colorado (SSN 788), Commander, Submarine Squadron 4, Groton, Connecticut
Lt. Daniel R. Becker, USS Newport News (SSN 750), Commander, Submarine Squadron 6, Norfolk
Lt. j.g. Robert C. Kent, USS Providence (SSN 719), Commander, Submarine Squadron 12, Groton, Connecticut
Lt. Elizabeth M. Corcoran, USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue), Commander, Submarine Squadron 16, Kings Bay, Georgia
Lt. Andrew P. Bates, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) (Gold), Commander, Submarine Squadron 20, Kings Bay, Georgia
Lt. Jacob B. Crim, USS Hawaii (SSN 776), Commander, Submarine Squadron 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
Lt. j.g. Robert R. Mancini, USS Seawolf (SSN 21), Commander, Submarine Development Squadron 5, Bangor, Washington
Lt. John Q. Dickmann, USS Tucson (SSN 770), Commander, Submarine Squadron 7, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
Lt. Steven M. Puchkoff, USS Alexandria (SSN 757), Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, San Diego
Lt. Zachary P. Coleman, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, Guam
Lt. Stephanie M. Pilon, USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) (Gold), Commander, Submarine Squadron 17, Bangor, Washington
Lt. Margaret E. Gilroy, USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Gold), Commander, Submarine Squadron 19, Bangor, Washington
Lt. j.g. Brian K. Boyd, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Commander, Submarine Group 7, Yokosuka, Japan
“It is an awesome achievement to be selected from this elite group of junior submarine officers,” Caudle said. “Every Junior Officer of the Year should be proud of their lasting contributions to the Submarine Force.”
