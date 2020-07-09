NORFOLK

Commander, Submarine Forces announced the winners of the 2019 Junior Officer of the Year (JOOY) competition and held a video teleconference with the group, July 2.

"I am extremely proud of these outstanding undersea warriors," said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces. "They demonstrated unparalleled leadership and unmatched tactical prowess amongst their peers.”

This program gives special recognition to those junior officers of the Submarine Force, to include submarine tenders, who demonstrate superior seamanship, management, leadership and tactical and technical knowledge. Recognition as a JOOY is based on squadron-wide and tender competition.

The winners are:

Lt. Anthony M. Matus, USS Colorado (SSN 788), Commander, Submarine Squadron 4, Groton, Connecticut

Lt. Daniel R. Becker, USS Newport News (SSN 750), Commander, Submarine Squadron 6, Norfolk

Lt. j.g. Robert C. Kent, USS Providence (SSN 719), Commander, Submarine Squadron 12, Groton, Connecticut

Lt. Elizabeth M. Corcoran, USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue), Commander, Submarine Squadron 16, Kings Bay, Georgia

Lt. Andrew P. Bates, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) (Gold), Commander, Submarine Squadron 20, Kings Bay, Georgia

Lt. Jacob B. Crim, USS Hawaii (SSN 776), Commander, Submarine Squadron 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Lt. j.g. Robert R. Mancini, USS Seawolf (SSN 21), Commander, Submarine Development Squadron 5, Bangor, Washington

Lt. John Q. Dickmann, USS Tucson (SSN 770), Commander, Submarine Squadron 7, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Lt. Steven M. Puchkoff, USS Alexandria (SSN 757), Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, San Diego

Lt. Zachary P. Coleman, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, Guam

Lt. Stephanie M. Pilon, USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) (Gold), Commander, Submarine Squadron 17, Bangor, Washington

Lt. Margaret E. Gilroy, USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Gold), Commander, Submarine Squadron 19, Bangor, Washington

Lt. j.g. Brian K. Boyd, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Commander, Submarine Group 7, Yokosuka, Japan

“It is an awesome achievement to be selected from this elite group of junior submarine officers,” Caudle said. “Every Junior Officer of the Year should be proud of their lasting contributions to the Submarine Force.”

