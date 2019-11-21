NORFOLK
Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle relieved Vice Adm. Charles A. Richard as Commander, Submarine Forces/Submarine Force Atlantic/Allied Submarine Command during a change of command ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, Nov. 12.
Since taking command of the Submarine Force in August 2018, Richard played a pivotal role in the future of the force. As Commander, Submarine Forces, he focused his efforts on ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains undersea superiority today and into the future. As Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, he had operational command of all U.S. submarines home ported on the Atlantic coast, as well as supporting shore activities. As Commander, Allied Submarine Command, he acted as the principal advisor to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on submarine plans, operations, and doctrine.
Richard stated in his remarks, “From our plan for preserving undersea superiority, the thing I’m most impressed by is the overall cultural shift towards warfighting readiness by the Submarine Force. Our teams recognize that if we are prepared for warfighting, we will also be prepared for the peacetime missions we are tasked with. But it can’t just be the Fleet – we need a shift across the Navy, including supporting commands who must be held to the same standards as the Fleet, and driven to meet the needs of supported commanders.”
Adm. Christopher Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command was the guest speaker during the ceremony. In welcoming and recognizing the many distinguished guests at the ceremony, Grady also lauded Richard’s leadership, his continued support of excellence, and the elite culture that he established within the submarine community.
“You have recognized how in this new environment we may find ourselves in conflict with little or no notice. Understanding that our Submarine Force will be the first into the fight, you attacked this challenge with urgency, imploring your team to prepare for battle from the very beginning,” Grady said. “Because of your leadership, the Submarine Force is now more prepared than it ever has been for the high end fight.”
Richard will be promoted to four-star admiral when he takes command of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), one of the 11 unified combatant commands in the Department of Defense. USSTRATCOM is responsible for strategic deterrence, global strike and operating the Defense Department’s Global Information Grid. Richard will be responsible for the three-legged U.S. nuclear enterprise, which can deliver nuclear arms from land, sea or aircraft.
“So as I depart, the last thing I want to say as SUBFOR will be the first thing you hear me say next week at USSTRATCOM – “Prepare to be tested” – on this tour, maybe on this watch – it’s not a future problem, or an academic exercise, or your relief’s problem,” said Richard. “And knowing that we will be tested, I intend to attack the problem – and I ask the same of you.”
Upon assuming command, Caudle thanked Richard for a seamless transition, and reassured that he understands the important role submarines play in the nation’s defense.
“I can’t think of a more important or relevant place to work on the goal of achieving our national security objectives,” said Caudle. “What our undersea forces accomplish each and every day is so vitally important to our nation’s defense.”
Before taking command, Caudle served as vice director for Strategy, Plans and Policy on the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington, D.C. Prior to that assignment, he was Commander, Submarine Force Pacific Fleet.
Caudle will command the U.S. Submarine Forces with three lines of effort:
“My vision for the Submarine Force is simple, aligned with, and evolved from my strategy that I started as the Pacific Submarine Force Commander,” said Caudle. “My goal is to prepare, employ, develop, and design undersea warriors and forces that are agile, persistent, flexible, interoperable, and resilient in order to provide competitive options and expand decision space for our senior leaders, impose costs on our adversaries, deter conventional and strategic attacks, and respond to threats at the speed of relevance. To accomplish this, I want to focus on three lines of effort.”
Caudle continued his speech by explaining how he aims to implement his strategy.
“First, I want to generate and deploy combat ready and relentlessly lethal undersea forces that leverage our asymmetric overmatch during competition and conflict,” said Caudle. “Second, I want to develop bold warfighters and innovative concepts that enhance and seamlessly integrate into the broader Department of Defense’s objectives of Assured Joint Power Projection while enabling All-Domain Maneuver Warfare for the Joint Force. Last, I want to design the next evolution of our undersea forces that supports, enables, and multiplies our Future Fleet with capacity and capabilities created to maintain an enduring warfighting advantage.”
In his remarks, Grady expressed confidence in Caudle’s leadership of a Submarine Force that offers combatant commanders unmatched military capabilities, calling Caudle the right person “to lead our Submarine Force to even greater heights.”
Grady noted that Caudle previously worked hand in hand with Richard to shape and implement important changes throughout the Submarine Force, and offered advice for assuming command.
“Take charge, lead, keep your cutlass sharp, fight and win; and if you need help, just ask.” Grady said. “I look forward to following the Submarine Forces’ continued success under your leadership.”
