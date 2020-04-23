NNSY's Sail Loft has begun making facemasks to further ensure the health and safety of workforce personnel, with a capacity to produce up to 900 daily. COVID-19 specific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been distributed to the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) and USS San Francisco (SSN 711) projects. During this challenging time, shipyard leadership is doing everything in its power to ensure a safe work environment, protecting the safety and health of our coworkers, Ship's Force, and all those within America's Shipyard, said Shipyard Commander Captain Kai Torkelson. This is just the start, and there are more steps to come. It's not going to be a sprint, it's going to be a marathon, and we have to keep up that endurance.