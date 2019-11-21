NORFOLK
Rear Adm. Roy I. Kitchener, commander of Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), spoke with personnel attending the Basic Division Officer Course (BDOC), Nov. 15.
Kitchener expressed the importance of BDOC and how the course sets junior officers up for success.
“It starts here at BDOC, in the classroom and in the trainers, honing foundational skills and building your career to a graduate level education in tactics and combat leadership,” said Kitchener. “We expect you to continue to build that readiness as a surface warfare officer through enforcement of rigorous standards, a thorough understanding of the equipment under your cognizance and an unrelenting passion to lead the Sailors who look to you for a winning culture.”
The current BDOC class has 120 students, each assigned to different platforms and represent the diversity of the surface warfare community. Lt. Cmdr. Walter Brinkley, the officer-in-charge of BDOC, expressed how Kitchener’s remarks support the BDOC mission.
“Rear Adm. Kitchener speaking directly to these junior surface warfare officers personally reinforces the importance of what they are learning,” said Brinkley. “His remarks instills in them to continually develop their expertise and to contribute to their ship’s mission.”
BDOC, a nine week course, is the first stop for newly commissioned ensigns before they report to their respective ships where they learn basic division officer (DIVO) fundamentals including basic seamanship, navigation, engineering, maritime warfare, and damage control.
SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. More than 75 ships and 30 shore commands make up the SURFLANT Force.
