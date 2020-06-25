F/A-18 Super Hornets, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, fly in the missing man formation over the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, June 18, 2020. The event was held to honor U.S. Navy Capt. Rinehart Wilke, IV, a former commanding officer of the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154 who died in May. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.