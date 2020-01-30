NORFOLK
The Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN) will host the 28th Annual Joint Safety and Environmental Professional Development Symposium (PDS) April 6-10. The conference planning team is looking for claimant meeting sponsors and breakout session presenters. Last year’s event drew a record-breaking 1,800 participants worldwide with over 100 educational sessions.
The free annual virtual symposium offers Department of Defense uniformed and civilian professionals an opportunity to share innovative ideas, new trends and information in the fields of safety and occupational health and environmental protection. Offered online since 2013, the symposium has continued to grow.
“As a presenter you get the information out to a lot of people throughout the Navy and DoD. I found that when I present at the conference, the feedback and questions enabled me to make my presentation better,” said Cmdr. Cary Isaacson, commanding officer, NAVSAFENVTRACEN. “When I presented at the conference several years ago, I was able to discuss what the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) does and what type of products they provide to customers.”
Consideration is given to presentations from all government, industry and academic agencies. Speakers can present anywhere worldwide using an internet connected device and telephone. Presentations may cover broad topics such as health and safety for disaster response and recovery, general safety, operational safety, occupational safety and health, industrial hygiene, occupational medicine, radiation and laser safety, environmental protection and other trending topics.
For those thinking about participating this year, the symposium is an opportunity to learn about latest trends, technology, best practices and interact with subject matter experts of various specialties. The symposium counts toward continuing education credits (CEUs) from an ever-growing variety of safety and occupational health, and environmental topics.
“Speakers can gain CEU’s as a presenter at a conference if they have a national certification like a CIH or CSP based on the amount of time presenting at the PDS,” Isaacson said. “You can also gain contacts and network through the conference after presenting when attendees email you during or after the conference to discuss a presentation.”
Those interested in being a presenter for the 2020 PDS can email Amanda Carter, NAVSAFENVTRACEN LSO at amanda.carter@navy.mil.
Presentation Proposal:
jointpds.adobeconnect.com/pds2020presenters/event/registration.html
Claimant Meeting Proposal:
jointpds.adobeconnect.com/pds2020presenters/event/speaker_info.html
