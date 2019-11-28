VIRGINIA BEACH
Throughout the holiday season, “We Believe” remains the underlying theme for the Navy Exchange (NEX). The theme sets the tone for the command and its worldwide presence all year long, but in particular during the holidays. In the spirit of “We Believe,” all NEX stores will be closed during the entirety of Thanksgiving Day.
The NEX remains focused on family and giving. At the heart of its mission is to provide a sense of home and support the Sailor and their loved ones throughout every step of their Navy journey. During the holidays, the NEX touts the phrases, “We Believe in Thanks” and “We Believe in Giving” to remind customers and associates of their purpose and desire.
“It’s quite the Navy web we weave here at the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM)— tradition and Navy pride runs deep, in fact around half of our 14,000 associates have some military affiliation,” said Allison Mercer, Manager of Marketing Strategy and Communications, NEXCOM. “My husband is active duty Navy, on deployment and won’t be home for the holidays. I continue to be eternally grateful for this NEXCOM family and allowing us to be with loved ones on Thanksgiving Day to enjoy some laughs and eat some good ol’ turkey and stuffing that I just picked up from the commissary.”
As in the past, NEX locations worldwide will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, so customers as well as NEX associates can spend the day with loved ones. Most NEX stores will open at 5:00 a.m. on Fri. Nov. 29.
