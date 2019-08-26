HAMPTON ROADS, VA
Scenic outdoor venues in Chesapeake, Williamsburg and Yorktown will be the site for the Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Symphony Under the Stars series, August 29 - September 1, the VSO’s annual Labor Day weekend celebration.
All three concerts are free and open to the public.
This year’s program, “Toons for a Summer Evening,” features both classical and original music used in animated features. Concertgoers will hear timeless classics like Holcombe’s Looney Tunes Overture, Wagner’s Ride of the Valkyries and Beethoven’s Symphony No.5, as well as contemporary pieces, like John Powell’s “The Story of Mumble” from Happy Feet. This concert is sure to be a fun time for the whole family!
Aaron Breid will conduct the three performance. An inspiring and versatile musician, Breid is rapidly garnering acclaim as both an operatic and symphonic conductor. In the last five years, Breid has conducted a wide range of pieces with operas and orchestras across the nation. Currently Breid is the Cover Conductor for the Washington National Opera.
“These wonderful free outdoor concerts have become an annual tradition in the Hampton Roads region,” said VSO President and CEO Karen Philion. “They are a gift to the tens-of-thousands of our friends and neighbors who turn out to enjoy these relaxed evenings under the stars with blankets and picnics each year, made possible through the support of so many generous community leaders, business partners, colleagues, and gifts from Orchestra fans.”
Thursday, August 29, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Lake Matoaka, Williamsburg (at the College of William & Mary)
Presented by the City of Williamsburg, the College of William & Mary, and William & Mary’s Student Assembly.
Saturday, August 31, 2018 | 7:30 PM | Riverwalk Landing, Yorktown
This event is funded by community contributors from organizations, businesses, and individuals along with the following sponsors: York County, York County Arts Commission, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts. The volunteer Celebrate Yorktown Committee of the Yorktown Foundation works diligently each year to raise the funds needed to cover the cost of presenting this free-to-the-public evening of music for the enjoyment of the community. Sunday, September 1, 2019 | 7:30 PM | Chesapeake City Park
Presented by the Chesapeake Fine Arts Commission, ArtsALIVE! and Chesapeake Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department. Sponsored by Carl’s Wash.
As the region’s most celebrated musical, educational and entrepreneurial arts organization, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra continues to challenge expectations and push the boundaries of what an American orchestra can be – even as it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2020.
At the heart of the VSO’s narrative is innovation. In 1991 the VSO made a very bold move in appointing the gifted young American conductor JoAnn Falletta as its music director. Since then, the orchestra has received national attention for its unique mission serving a home area of 1.7 million across the diverse communities of southeastern Virginia. Through appearances at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall and commitment to adventurous programming, the VSO and its musicians have been highlighted in the media including The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Public Radio and BBC Worldwide News.
As the largest arts performing organization in southeastern Virginia, the VSO and VSO Chorus present more than 150 concerts and events to educate, enlighten and entertain more than 100,000 residents and visitors each year. Recent innovations include health and wellness programs, including interactive therapeutic experiences for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. As it approaches its Centennial year, the Orchestra and its legions of fans look forward with anticipation as the VSO conducts a worldwide search for its next music director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.