NORFOLK
On Friday, November 15th, the Norfolk Navy Exchange (NEX) hosted a meet and greet with the iconic voice actor of Mario, Charles Martinet.
From 1400 to 1600, people were able to mingle with Charles Martinet as he signed autographs and took pictures with patrons. The line was continuous as many people met the man behind the voice they have heard their whole life.
Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 1st Class (GM1) Joshua Street, was one of the many patrons who waited in line to meet the famous Martinet. When asked what it was like to be able to meet the voice of Mario, GM1 stated, “It was crazy, he sounds just like he did in the game. My wife and I still play every night. My son plays and loves it. It was a pretty neat experience. I wasn’t expecting it.”
The NEX also had a sweep stakes where the winners got to go head to head with Martinet in Mario Kart. Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CWO2) Charles Hart Sr. and his family were the lucky winners of the Mario Kart sweep stakes. They even took the liberty to come appropriately dressed as the Mario and Luigi characters.
Before the meet and greet, Martinet toured the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3). He had a quick meet and greet there as well as lunch and a tour of the ship. When asked what was it like to be aboard the USS Kearsarge and meet with the sailors, Martinet stated, “It was absolutely terrific and a beautiful experience. These people are so great, young, vivacious and courageous. It’s amazing the things they do the ability to take care of the Marines and the ability to take care of Country which is quite an amazing thing.”
Before becoming the voice of Mario in 1990, Martinet was told by a friend to crash an audition. When he got to the audition the directors told him, “You’re an Italian plumber from Brooklyn named Mario, and you work for a company named Nintendo.” He had planned on talking like a stereotypical Italian American with a deep, raspy voice, but he thought that it would be too harsh of a voice. So the voice of Mario came to be and 28 years later, Martinet continues to play the iconic voice we know today.
