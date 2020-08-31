The Department of Defense is committed to the health and well-being of military children and families. That’s why DOD teamed with the Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness at Penn State to create a parenting-education program.
Thrive is a free online program for busy parents like you. It promotes positive parenting, stress management and healthy lifestyle practices. Find out how Thrive can help you raise healthy, resilient children from birth to 18.
How does Thrive Work?
Thrive has four interactive modules organized by age group:
Take Root: for children ages 0-3
Sprout: for children ages 3-5
Grow: for children ages 5-10
Branch Out: for children ages 10-18 (Coming in 2021)
Each module has tips for your child’s level. Build on strengths you have and develop new skills as your child grows and changes. Suggestions include how to:
Find a parenting style that works for your family.
Help your child make good decisions, master new skills and more.
Support your child with positive discipline techniques.
Model an active lifestyle.
Manage stress.
Be a positive role model.
Communicate with your partner or support circle.
Plan and prepare healthy meals.
Manage screen time.
How is Thrive different from other parenting programs?
Thrive grows with your child. The four age-group tracks are free, available in online formats and immediately accessible.
Other benefits of Thrive include:
It provides program choices that fit your family.
It promotes social-emotional, cognitive and physical health.
It is flexible. Pause your session at any time.
It is interactive and fun.
It is available to the public and shareable with family members and caregivers.
Whether you are expecting your first baby or raising teens, let Thrive support you along the way. Learn more and enroll in the program today. Find information about other parenting resources on Military OneSource.
