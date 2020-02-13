WASHINGTON
Navy and Marine Corps leaders met with privatized housing company executives at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling Feb. 5 as part of the Department of the Navy’s strategy to develop long-term improvements across the enterprise.
The working meeting is part of the Navy’s three-pronged approach to reestablish active and engaged leaders, reinforce current Navy oversight, and help restore resident trust.
In addition to executive leaders from the Public Private Venture (PPV) housing partner companies, Navy and Marine Corps leaders at the meeting included the Honorable Lucian L. Niemeyer, acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment (EI&E),Vice Adm. Mary M. Jackson, commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC); Lt. Gen. Charles G. Chiarotti, deputy commandant, Marine Corps Installations and Logistics (I&L); and Rear Adm. John W. Korka, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC).
“I wholeheartedly believe that our residents are our first level of quality assurance,” Niemeyer said during his opening remarks. “The overwhelming number of residents I have talked to are honestly concerned about the maintenance and repairs being done to their homes. We need to understand that this affects the quality of life of our families, and we need to hit those areas (of maintenance and repairs) aggressively.”
The Navy has business agreements with Balfour Beatty, Clark, Hunt, Landmark, Lincoln and Patrician for about 40,000 units. The Marine Corps has business agreements with Lendlease and Lincoln for approximately 23,000 units.
Government personnel and company executives discussed a range of topics, including interpretation and implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act 2020 laws, metrics monitoring, staffing, resident satisfaction surveys and incentive fees. They also discussed the current condition of housing units; future plans for housing reinvestments; and policies, processes and practices to ensure the long-term viability of housing.
In addition to regular meetings with the privatized company executives, the Navy has implemented other initiatives to improve the housing conditions and customer service to include:
Hiring additional government personnel to perform oversight of work order services and home habitability;
Conducting quarterly resident housing events hosted by installation leaders;
Implementing a central electronic data warehouse that will provide the Navy with direct access to partner work order data;
Requirement for the use of apps that allow residents to submit and track repairs via smart phone or web portal.
Navy and Marine Corps leaders want Sailors, Marines and their families to know the importance of raising issues quickly. If residents are having problems with their residence that are not being addressed, they should raise the issues with their chain of command, the installation Housing Service Center and installation leadership.
Jackson said she appreciates the important work being done by CNIC, NAVFAC, Marine Corps Installations Command and PPV partners to improve privatized housing.
“We are united in our commitment to residents,” Jackson said. “We will provide safe and quality housing and ensure that our residents receive the highest level of attention that they most assuredly deserve.”
Jackson went on to say, “The whole team must be laser focused on the daily delivery of housing services locally through quality maintenance and customer service, and engaged oversight and leadership. We continue to see examples of where we are missing the mark on this the first time, and this is not an area where rework is acceptable.”
Additionally, Jackson noted that many of the efforts to implement provisions for the NDAA remain in staffing.
“But nothing keeps us from keeping this as a top priority,” she said. “Taking care of our residents and their families, communicating the good and the bad, and responding with an unquestionable sense of urgency. Our residents deserve this.”
