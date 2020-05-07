Airman Victoria Dolz signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74, on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), March 23, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.