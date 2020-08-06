NORFOLK
Tribute to Fallen Sailors Memorial Torch Motorcycle Riders rode onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk as part of their 11th annual tribute to the Fallen Soldier Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride.
Throughout the summer, the group traveled more than 4,000 miles through 14 different states and honored a total of 68 fallen service members from all branches of the military. The ride ended on Sunday, August 2 in Washington D.C. when the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame was escorted onto the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery where the flame was formally extinguished. During the closing ceremony, the names of the fallen were announced, followed by a single bell ring for each name.
While on NAVSTA Norfolk, the group rode along the waterfront to view the ships and stopped at Pier 14 to honor fallen Master-At-Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Robby Miner who was stationed on the USS Enterprise. His father, Mr. Robert Miner organized the ride on the installation.
“It was such an honor to be able to ride on the base today,” said Miner. “Stopping at Pier 14 to honor where my son Robby was once station we extremely special for me. I could immediately feel his presence.”
Following the stop at Pier 14 the group proceeded to the USS Cole Memorial to pay tribute to the 17 Sailors killed during the USS Cole tragedy where they were greeted by the installations Commanding Officer, Capt. Vince Baker.
While in the Hampton Roads area, the organization honored seven local fallen service members by hosting a dinner and presenting family members with a memorial plaque and hand painted canvas picture of their loved one. Those honored were MA2 Robert Miner III, AT2 Daniel Biddle, HM Bradford Dent, LT Peter Ober, PO3 Ronnie Palm, PO3 James Hearn and CPO Demond Walker.
“This token of remembrance was extremely beneficial to each family’s healing journey, and that includes my own,” said Melissa Black, NAVSTA Norfolk’s Gold Star Coordinator and Gold Star Spouse. “No matter how many years pass since a hero’s death, and regardless of the cause of death, all the surviving families want, is to ensure that their loved one’s name is spoken and not forgotten. This group of ladies and gentlemen ensured that has not happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.