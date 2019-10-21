The TRICARE website is growing. As of Oct. 1, TRICARE welcomed several military hospitals and clinics to its website.
These four military hospitals and clinics now have microsites under TRICARE.mil:
• Fort Belvoir Community Hospital
• Naval Hospital Jacksonville
• Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
• Womack Army Medical Center
“The goal of the new sites is for our patients and TRICARE beneficiaries to experience the same online experience with easy to find information regardless of where they live and get care,” said Karen Roberts, deputy director of communications for the Military Health System, Defense Health Agency.
This change comes as part of a larger Military Health System (MHS) transformation. The Department of Defense is transforming the MHS to improve the health care provided to service members, retirees, and their families.
By 2021, more than 350 individual military hospital and clinic websites will move to TRICARE.mil.
“We hope this change to the website will make it easier for you to find information about your benefit and get care,” said Roberts. “You won’t have to learn a new website every time you move to a new location.”
What does this change mean for me?
• You’ll enjoy a consistent online experience no matter where you get care.
• You’ll see improved website navigation throughout the sites.
• You’ll still be able to access the information that you need and use most frequently, including scheduling an appointment or finding a phone number.
“The TRICARE website is an important part of how we provide valuable, timely benefit information to you and your family,” said Roberts. “That experience won’t change.”
Visit the new military hospital and clinic sites. Learn more about the MHS transformation.
