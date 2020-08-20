GROTON, Conn.
As Tropical Storm Isaias swept up the Eastern Seaboard, Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London and tenant commands took precautions to ensure assets, facilities would not be damaged and personnel would not be injured when the storm hit, Aug. 4.
From sandbags at the doors, to extra precautions at the piers, all hands played a part in ensuring SUBASE New London would be prepared to weather the storm.
“The preparation began long before Isaias became a storm,” said SUBASE New London Security Manager John Varone. “We were tracking it once it came off the coast of Africa and followed it, checking all the models to see if it was going to affect us. Once we saw there was a likelihood this was going to be an east coast storm, we started preparing for it; having meetings with department heads and tenant commands and their emergency management representatives and got the plans in place in case it got close to us.”
At the base Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), staff put down plastic tarps and sandbags at doors to prevent possible flooding and moved displays and pamphlet tables out of the building’s entryway to prevent potential damage. FFSC staff worked hard and fast to get the center prepared so they could resume normal operations as soon as possible following the storm. At the waterfront, the Powhatan-class fleet ocean tug USNS Apache (T-ATF-172) pulled into SUBASE New London to deliver pier fenders to Port Operations Department to help secure vessels to the pier during heavy seas.
SUBASE New London suffered minimal damage and normal operations resumed the following morning. No submarines were damaged and no Sailors or civilians were injured.
“We didn’t suffer any significant structural damage,” said Varone. “We had some tree limbs come down, but in general, we were very lucky. We almost had a power outage, but with Public Works being ready to respond, they were able to get up there and transfer the power control over so we did not suffer any loss of electricity.”
Varone applauded the efforts of the SUBASE New London team who kept the base prepared for Tropical Storm Isaias. He also cautioned that New England has entered its own hurricane season, the peak of which runs from mid-October to late-November. He advised Sailors, civilians and their families to go to www.ready.navy.mil to learn how to prepare for potential natural disasters.
