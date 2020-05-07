The U.S. Navy destroyers USS Porter (DDG 78), left, and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), right, replenish from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) while operating with the Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Kent (F 78), not pictured, above the Arctic Circle during a bilateral anti-submarine exercise in the North Sea. The multinational antisubmarine exercise in the High North, made up of approximately 1,200 Sailors from the U.S. Navy and Royal Navy, is the latest in a series of U.S. ships operating above the Arctic Circle. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of the Royal Navy by LPhot Dan Rosenbaum/Released)