NORFOLK
Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Command, announced the 2019 USFF Fleet Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year (SOY), April 10.
Adm. Christopher W. Grady named Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Carolina Berrio of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, from Armenia, Columbia, as the 2019 Sea Sailor of the Year and Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Rebecca Beck of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, from Maryville, Tennessee, as the Shore Sailor of the Year.
“It is our duty to ensure that our Sailors understand that they are truly the center of the universe and the most valuable asset in the world’s most adaptable and capable naval force,” said Grady. "All of the Sailor of the Year candidates serve as role models for our Sailors and represent the United States Navy’s best of the best. Their hard work, toughness, and dedication deserves to be recognized and I am honored to do so.”
This year, Grady congratulated the awardees over the phone as Sailors worldwide work to combat COVID-19.
The first week of April is traditionally the time of year when SOY finalists come together in Norfolk for leadership, heritage, and team building events, followed by the boarding and selection process. Those plans were altered due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, which were adjusted to support travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines.
Sailor of the Year recognition moved forward in the safest way possible.
“As a nation, we are working our way through this COVID-19 pandemic together,” said Naval Surface Forces Atlantic Force Master Chief Kevin M. Goodrich. “Our USFF leadership team – specifically Adm. Grady and Fleet Master Chief O’Rawe – helped find a safe way to keep the SOY process on track, enabling us to recognize our best Sailors’ efforts over the last year.
“While it is appropriate for many Americans to significantly adjust their work routines to help mitigate the spread of the virus, our Sailors and Marines must remain committed to the defense of the nation and that commitment requires them to continue generating, developing and employing our naval forces. Honoring and recognizing that effort is important,” explained Goodrich.
Although Berrio and Beck were not called up on a stage to receive their recognition, the honor of the award was in no way diminished.
“I feel very humbled by the whole process,” said Berrio. “Getting the call today from Adm. Grady — I just, I don't even know what to say really. The support that everybody gives you, the way that people who don't even know you approach you and congratulate you, it’s amazing. You become that person that represents everybody. You just want to do your best. I’m proud to represent my community.”
Beck echoed the same sentiments, and gave her advice on how to reach this career landmark.
“I don't even know how to put this in words,” said Beck. “I have no idea how to convey all of the emotions that are running through my head right now. I've had a little bit of everything in my career, but I never thought about giving anything but my best. I think that's what we should all be expecting from any of our Sailors. If we're coming to work every day and we're giving our best then we're going to succeed. You may not see it until a couple of years down the road, but you're going to succeed if you're going in and you're giving your best every single day.”
Berrio, the Sea SOY, will automatically advance to chief petty officer, while Beck, the Shore SOY, will compete for the Chief of Naval Operations Shore Sailor of the Year.
“The competition was robust and reflects the high caliber of Sailors serving throughout the area of responsibility,” said USFF Fleet Master Chief Rick O'Rawe. “It is an honor to serve with such incredibly talented Sailors. Each of these warfighters truly represent the technical competence, leadership and initiative that exemplifies our profession of arms.”
The Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972 by CNO Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize high-performing E-4 through E-6 Sailors across the fleet. The intent of the competition is to recognize individual Sailors who best represent the ideals of the professional Sailor and the Navy. Initially only Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors on sea duty were recognized. Within 10 years, however, the SOY program was expanded to include shore duty and Navy Reserve Sailors.
Finalists for Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year:
Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Travis Free, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
Information Technology Specialist 1st Class Krystal Landrovediaz, U.S. Naval Forces Europe Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team
Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Derek Rish, USS Monterey (CG 61)
Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Ciera Meadows, Naval Oceanographic Special Warfare Detachment – San Diego
Navy Diver 1st Class Thomas Gerace, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew Thompson, USS West Virginia (SSBN 736)
Finalists for Fleet Shore Sailor of the Year:
Gunner's Mate 1st Class Colbee Barrett, Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Detachment Sigonella
Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Edward Banks, Navy Information Warfare Training Group Norfolk
Information Technology Specialist 1st Class Christopher Manley, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic
Utilitiesman 1st Class Jesse Eder, Naval Construction Group (NCG) 2IS1 Marisol Besson, Undersea Warfighting Development Center San Diego
