NORFOLK
U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F) staff members hosted staff members from U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F) at C2F headquarters in Norfolk to discuss best practices for maritime effectiveness, Dec. 4-5, 2019.
The topics discussed among senior members of the respective fleet staffs included organizational structure, maritime operations center functionality, and naval operations in an era of great power competition.
“Our visit with our 2nd Fleet counterparts marks another vital step forward in their growth as an operational numbered fleet,” said Rear Adm. William Houston, C6F deputy commander. “We hope our operational experiences and insights will provide valuable information to 2nd Fleet during their integration as a maneuver arm of U.S. Naval Forces Europe as well as in their efforts to prepare, provide, and direct forces operating in the Atlantic.”
C2F leadership stated that the discussions would serve to ensure the synchronization of the two numbered fleets into a cohesive and effective force, ensuring consistency to maritime operators while maintaining the same solid level of professionalism.
“It is critical that we have a unified effort in the Atlantic, and that our relationship with 6th fleet bridges the North American and European continents,” said Rear Adm. Steven Waddell, RCN, C2F Vice Commander. “Bringing our staffs together ensures our respective fleets are training to a single high-end standard that will make us a more lethal force to compete, deter, and win in the maritime domain.”
The re-establishment of C2F is a visible representation of the United States’ commitment to the security of the European theater in an era of great power competition.
