An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73, lands on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a Strait of Hormuz transit Aug. 13, 2020. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.