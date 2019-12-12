MILLINGTON, Tenn.
Any undesignated Sailor will now be approved for a rating based on the billet they're selected for in MyNavy Assignment, the Navy announced Dec. 3.
According to NAVADMIN 275/19, Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (PACT) Sailors can now use MyNavy Assignment (MNA) to apply for billets within ratings they're qualified for, as determined by Career Waypoints (C-Way). MNA, a new Sailor interface to the Detailing Marketplace, will replace the current Career Management System – Interactive Detailing (CMS-ID) on Dec. 5, and give Sailors access to enhanced career management capabilities and an improved graphic user interface.
As part of ongoing Sailor 2025 initiatives, these efforts to modernize the Navy personnel system improve the PACT Sailor designation process by making detailing and rating designation easier, allowing a PACT Sailor the ability to apply for their rating and duty station simultaneously. PACT Sailors will follow the same basic order-negotiation process in MNA as other fleet Sailors. At 12 months before their projected rotation date (PRD), a PACT Sailor will apply for their next set of orders, which ties them to their new rating.
Before PACT Sailors enter their orders-negotiation window, commands must perform Career Development Boards for those Sailors and report their career and PACT intentions in C-Way. “Command leadership engagement is critical to both the success of PACT program implementation and to ensure viable career paths for PACT Sailors,” the message reads.
PACT Sailors begin their rating designation process 12 months prior to their PRD and remain eligible until they’re selected for a rated requisition or until their End of Active Obligated Service (EAOS) plus any extensions (also referred to as Soft EAOS or SEAOS). PACT Sailors should submit up to seven applications each MNA cycle, and detailers will make job selections based on Sailors’ PRD, training availability to meet the job requirements, and the needs of the Navy. PACT Sailors will obtain their rating when they execute their orders, or, for those with lengthy “A” schools, once they’ve completed training.
Once selected for orders, Sailors must obligate service to meet the tour length requirements for the rating selected. However, that obligated service may be deferred in some cases for Sailors to be eligible for a Selective Reenlistment Bonus. Those Sailors who meet their obligated service requirements for the new rating, or incur a minimum of 24 months sea duty (whichever is greater), can be advanced to E4 with the approval of their commanding officer.
PACT Sailors will receive sea-duty credit for the time they served at sea. Sailors who decline to apply for designation will have their PRD adjusted to their SEAOS, remain in a PACT status for the duration of their enlistment, and not be eligible for reenlistment.
For more information, read the NAVADMIN at MyNavy Portal (https://my.navy.mil), contact the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Contact Center at 1-833-330-MNCC (6622) or via email at askmncc@navy.mil.
