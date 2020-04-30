Cpl. Timothy Pennington, a rifleman with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Task Force New York, guides a vehicle while police officers with the Critical Response Command in the Counterterrorism Bureau of the New York City Police Department stand security for the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in New York City, April 23, 2020. Comfort cares for trauma, emergency and urgent care patients without regard to their COVID-19 status. Comfort is working with the Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system, in support of U.S. Northern Command's Defense Support of Civil Authorities as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.