WASHINGTON
Even during unprecedented times, defending the nation is what the Navy does best, while ensuring those who don the uniform remain safe.
In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep Sailors healthy, unit commanders now have the authority to place personnel on a 14-day Restriction of Movement (ROM) period prior to deploying, getting underway or conducting operations.
According to NAVADMIN 113/20, which provides an update to previous guidance regarding ROM, unit commanders can also place new personnel on ROM status prior to integrating them with their shipmates.
When personnel are on ROM, they will be directed to remain in their homes, quarters such as unaccompanied housing, or temporary lodging that meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidance. Sailors in a ROM period may conduct essential tasks, such as laundry and outdoor exercise, while maintaining six feet from others.
Complete details are available in NAVADMIN 113/20, which was released April 17. The NAVADMIN can be found at https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/reference/messages/Documents/NAVADMINS/NAV2020/NAV20113.txt
