VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
The Navy Exchange Service Command is celebrating 54 NEX locations that have been remodeled or updated in the past several months with a celebration on Oct. 19. Some of these upgrades included new Micro Markets, name brand food eateries, service locations and NEXConnect mobile kiosks as well as interior renovations such as upgraded store lighting and refreshing departments.
“NEXCOM gives 100 percent of our earnings back to Sailors and their families – 70 percent are given to MWR to support Navy quality of life programs and the remaining 30 percent is reinvested into capital improvements to our NEX buildings and equipment,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “We continuously renovate our locations so that our customers can shop in a bright, modern and updated environment. Our military members, retirees and families deserve nothing less.”
NEX Patuxent River, Md., recently opened its 28,000 sq. ft. addition which included new checkouts and customer service department, a new garden center, new home and electronics departments, a package store and an electric vehicle charging station. NEX Patuxent River’s fine jewelry shop and uniform centers were also renovated. Customers will also enjoy eating at the new food court that features Panda Express, Waybacks and Greenberry Coffee.
So far this year, seven new Micro Markets have opened on Navy installations in the continental United States. Micro Markets offer a wide array of fresh food, beverages and healthy and traditional snack items as well as select personal convenience items. Customers pay for their items via an automated kiosk. They are often located in areas where customers aren’t able to easily purchase products, such as an office building, Navy Gateway Inn and Suites or barracks. For added convenience, since a Micro Market is self-service, the facilities are open 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
In 23 locations, NEX telecommunication mobile kiosks were redesigned to be more customer-friendly and interactive. These NEX mobile kiosks give customers the ability to purchase cellular-enabled phones, service plans and accessories from local telecommunications providers.
Finally, the McDonald’s aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., was remodeled as was the Starbucks at Naval Base Norfolk, Va. A new food court was opened at Nuclear Power Training Unit, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, S.C. The NEX at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Va., opened a Jersey Mike’s Subs in its food court while a Pierre’s Eatery opened on Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La.
“We know our customers have a lot of choices when making a purchase,” said Bianchi. “When you shop at a NEX, not only are you getting a great value, you are also enhancing the quality of life for all our customers. Thank you for your service and your support of the NEX.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.