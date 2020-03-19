WASHINGTON
The Navy has issued amplifying guidance to the recently issued “stop movement” order that has frozen non-mission essential transfers and official travel until May 11.
Additional guidance is now available concerning travel for Sailors on temporary duty orders for training or permanent change of station (PCS) orders with intermediate stops for training.
As the worldwide spread of the coronavirus plays out, expect Navy leadership to flex to meet the needs of the service by modifying guidance as necessary to protect Sailors, Navy civilians and their families while ensuring the force stays mission-ready around the globe. All amplifying guidance will be codified in a future NAVADMIN update.
Here’s what you need to know:
Training Details
For Sailors on temporary duty for training – either in the entry-level pipeline or fleet returnees at advanced training courses, you will be directed to complete your current training and/or school. Your follow-on destination is dependent on your individual situation and specific force health considerations.
For those in a Permanent Change of Station training track, upon completion of your current training and/or school, you could be directed to return to your previous permanent duty station, sent on to your ultimate permanent duty station or be told to remain in place at your current school or training site if it’s considered prudent for health protection.
For those who are attending multiple schools, if the next school is at the same training location, and the course is still being offered as planned, the individual Sailor will most likely continue in the training pipeline and once the training and/or school is complete, your follow-on destination will be evaluated.
Sailors should consult with either their current chain of command or Navy Personnel Command (NPC) MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) as a starting place to sort out your situation.
Transfers
Most Sailors impacted right now are those due to execute orders in the next two months. Those in this situation should contact their detailer or MNCC immediately.
Currently, all moves within the United States and its territories, and those heading to Centers for Disease Control Warning Level 3 countries are in an “all stop.” These Sailors and their families will not move until May 11.
Additionally, Sailors heading to CDC Level 2 countries will transfer, but their families won’t travel until May 11.
If you don’t have your detailer’s phone number or email, you should call the MNCC Contact Center at 1-833-330-MNCC(6622) or send an email to askmncc@navy.mil. These experts put you through to your detailer for guidance and potential orders modification.
If you can’t get through on the phone, leave a message. You can also post a question to the Navy Detailers Facebook page, @NavyPersonnelCommand. Detailers are constantly monitoring the feed and your question will be addressed.
Just remember that there has been a tremendous surge in the number of people calling in. Everyone’s situation isn’t exactly the same and sorting our your needs may take time, requiring patience as an answer is worked for you.
General information on impacts to Permanent Change of Station orders will be put out on npc.navy.mil, or reach us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR/.
