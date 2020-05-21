Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and a 1984 graduate of Notre Dame, administers the oath of office to 52 new military officers—27 Navy, 16 Army, six Air Force and three Marines—over a live video feed May 16, 2020. The ceremony included the customary bells, band and dress uniforms; however, the band, speakers and guests attended virtually from all across the country. Military ROTC Programs are hosted at colleges and universities across the country. While each service’s programs differ, they all provide undergraduate educations concurrently with training midshipmen and cadets in preparation for commissions as ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the United States Armed Forces—more than 1,400 will earn their commission this year.