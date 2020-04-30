VIRGINIA BEACH
Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) and U.S. Fleet Forces Individual Augmentee (IA) Global Force Management team published an online resource for mobilizing Sailors April 16.
The site includes a message for IA Sailors, comments from the Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center (ECRC) commanding officer, pertinent instructions and NAVADMINs, IA frequently asked questions, useful links, and more.
The webpage was developed to answer questions and concerns regarding new guidance about travel restrictions, force health protection directives, training command operations, and more. The webpage will be updated regularly as guidance is released.
IA Sailors are encouraged to visit https://www.public.navy.mil/ia/Pages/CV19-FAQ.aspx to learn more.
Expeditionary Combat Readiness coordinates and oversees all administrative processing, equipping, training, deployment and re-deployment of Sailors assigned as Individual Augmentees.
NECC is responsible for organizing, manning, training, equipping, and sustaining the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) to execute combat, combat support, and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations which enable access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the sea-to-shore and inland operating environments.
