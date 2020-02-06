NORFOLK
Gen. Gary L. Thomas, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, accompanied by USMC senior leaders and Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Submarine Group Two, toured USS John Warner (SSN 785) on Jan. 31, 2020.
“Submariners and Marines share a steely eyed focus on lethal capability in the harshest environments,” Rear Adm. Waters said. “This opportunity to share what we each bring to the fight, was a great step in enhancing our integrated Navy-Marine Naval force. Together, we are stronger than the sum of our parts.”
The USMC key leadership engagement at Naval Station Norfolk was part of the joint service effort to integrate the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy in response to great competition that threatens international maritime law and U.S. national security.
“Marines share a common bond with U.S. Submarine Force warriors who, like us, strike fear in our adversaries to deter aggression,” Gen. Thomas said. “Together we are ready be first in the fight, and deliver a one-two punch anywhere in the world if deterrence fails.”
