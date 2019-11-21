JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY
The Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) returned to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Nov. 15 after completing an underway which included a visit to Staten Island, New York to participate in Veteran’s Day events.
During the time at sea, Carter Hall Sailors conducted various qualifications as part of their basic phase of training. The basic phase focuses on team training, unit level exercises, unit inspections, assessments and qualifications. Successful completion ensures the ship is proficient in all capabilities and certification criteria required to begin more complex integrated training events.
“Conducting exercises and performing boat operations maintains our proficiency,” said Chief Warrant Officer Rickey Brown II, Carter Hall’s Bos’n. “Deck department provides assistance and support for operations in order to meet the necessary qualifications for basic phase.”
Carter Hall spent several days in Staten Island participating in Veterans Day events in New York City including the 100th anniversary Veterans Day parade.
Carter Hall, homeported at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia recently participated in exercise UNITAS LX (60) in the vicinity of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and operating in the U.S. 4th Fleet (C4F) area of operations.
Carter Hall is the second amphibious ship to bear this name. Carter Hall was launched Oct. 2, 1993, commissioned Sep. 30, 1995, and made her maiden deployment to the Mediterranean in April 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.