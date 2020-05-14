BOSTON
USS Constitution’s Chief Petty Officer Association (CPOA) donated $1,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank to support those in the community who are struggling during the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.
“The USS Constitution chiefs mess is honored to be part of the Boston community,” said USS Constitution Command Senior Chief Jans Valdespou. “We are proud to make this small donation based on our principles of unity, service and navigation.”
The crew of USS Constitution regularly supports the Greater Boston Food Bank, and in 2019, the crew supported 15 events, contributing 350 hours of volunteer support.
“During these difficult times, we continue to be unified with our community, providing assistance needed to overcome adversity,” added Valdespou. “We lean on each other for support guided by our core values of honor, courage and commitment. We proudly make this contribution in support of those who have been impacted by this invisible enemy. Together we will come out victorious.”
The CPOA is a voluntary, non-federal organization consisting of Navy chief petty officers focused on organizing social events, community outreach and promoting the values of the chiefs mess.
USS Constitution closed in March due to the Coronavirus; however, the ship’s crew has given 48 virtual tours aboard Old Ironsides, which have received more than 1 million views.
The virtual tours are available at www.facebook.com/ussconstitutionofficial.
During each virtual tour, the ship’s active-duty Sailors take viewers through the ship, to include several areas normally closed to the public, and provide an opportunity for viewers to ask live questions.
At this time, no Sailors assigned to USS Constitution have tested positive for COVID-19, and USS Constitution is following all preventative guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Department of the Defense and Navy leadership.
USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in
the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.
The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.
The USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution by collecting, preserving, and interpreting the stories of “Old Ironsides” and those associated with her.
The Museum has also temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus public health emergency.
To serve students and the public who are working remotely, the Museum is providing complimentary access to additional content on its digital platforms. For more information, visit www.usscm.org.
