USS Constitution is hosting daily tours via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. eastern time.
The ship’s crew has given 46 virtual tours aboard Old Ironsides, which have reached more than 1 million views, since Saturday, March 14, when USS Constitution suspended public tours to reduce exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The response has been outstanding, and we’ve had people join us from all over the world,” said Cmdr. John Benda, USS Constitution's 75th commanding officer. “It’s been our honor to continue to tell the story of Old Ironsides, provide an educational resource for children home from school and to entertain our supporters throughout the crisis.”
The virtual tours are available at www.facebook.com/ussconstitutionofficial.
During each virtual tour, the ship’s active-duty Sailors take viewers through the ship, to include several areas normally closed to the public, and provide an opportunity for viewers to ask live questions.
At this time, no Sailors assigned to USS Constitution have tested positive for COVID-19, and USS Constitution is following all preventative guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Department of the Defense and Navy leadership.
USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.
The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.
The USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution by collecting, preserving, and interpreting the stories of “Old Ironsides” and those associated with her.
The Museum has also temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus public health emergency.
To serve students and the public who are working remotely, the Museum is providing complimentary access to additional content on its digital platforms. For more information, visit www.usscm.org.
