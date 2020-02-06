The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) departs Huntington Ingalls Industries – Ingalls Shipbuilding’s Pascagoula shipyard to conduct comprehensive at-sea testing, marking a significant step in her return to warfighting readiness. The underway reflects nearly two years’ worth of effort in restoring and modernizing one of the Navy’s most capable warships after it was damaged during a collision in 2017 that claimed the lives of seven Sailors.