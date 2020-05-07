PORTSMOUTH, Va.
The aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) held a change of command at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Va., May 1.
Capt. G. Robert Aguilar relieved Capt. Sean R. Bailey and assumed duties as the ship’s commanding officer in a small ceremony aboard the ship.
Bailey, a 1991 graduate of the University of Kansas, and a native of Lansing, Kansas assumed command in January 2018. During his tour, he led Bush during the historic French-American Exercise Chesapeake 2018, a shipboard visit from the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, and more than half of Bush’s scheduled 28-month dry-docking planned incremental availability.
During an address to the crew over the ship’s 1MC general announcing system, Bailey credited the success of his tour to the hard work that Bush Sailors exhibited.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the crew and the work we’ve accomplished over the last two years,” Bailey said. “I am eager to watch the ship’s continued progress over the next several months as she gets back out to sea. I know she will continue to represent our namesake and his legacy well serving on the front lines for our nation.”
Aguilar is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry. He was commissioned in July 1992, and designated a Naval Aviator in June 1995.
As a junior officer he was assigned to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 14 in Atsugi, Japan, followed by assignment to Carrier Air Wing 17 staff, concluding with a department head tour in Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 15 in Jacksonville, Fla.
In August 2005, he participated in Joint Task Force Katrina providing humanitarian assistance to the citizens of New Orleans. In 2015, after completion of Navy Nuclear Power training he was assigned as the 25th executive officer of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) culminating with a follow-on tour as commanding officer USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) sailing more than 44,000 miles in support of Commander Sixth Fleet’s Theater Security Cooperation Plan.
“I want to express my sincere congratulations to Capt. Bailey for a job well done and for the great service he did for our nation and Navy,” Aguilar said. “It is an honor and pleasure to assume the watch from you. I promise to take exemplary care of your Sailors and ship.”
The ship is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA).
