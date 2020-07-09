EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN
The Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) assisted a fishing vessel in distress while operating in the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations June 30.
The fishing vessel experienced a mechanical failure, leaving it unable to operate at sea. Kidd received notification of a distress call and sent several members of the ship's Rescue and Assistance (R&A) team along with two members from the embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) over to secure and inspect the vessel for seaworthiness, check on the health and welfare of the crew and assess the feasibility of towing the stranded vessel to safety.
Kidd took the vessel under tow for approximately 200 nautical miles until additional assistance from their parent company arrived to further assist the vessel in returning it to Costa Rica for repairs.
“The safety of vessels at sea is the responsibility of all mariners,” said Cmdr. Nate Wemett, commanding officer USS Kidd. “We are proud that Kidd was able to offer assistance to a distressed vessel and ensure the safe passage for the crew.”
U.S. and coalition forces have a long-standing tradition of helping mariners in distress by providing medical assistance, engineering assistance and search and rescue efforts.
U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.
