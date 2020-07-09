PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii
The guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) departed Yokosuka, Japan, July 2, for Portland, Oregon, to complete a scheduled a 17-month Depot Modernization Period (DMP).
The United States values Japan’s contributions to the peace, security, and stability of the Indo-Pacific and its long-term commitment and hospitality in hosting U.S. forces forward-deployed there. These forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed by the alliance to meet our common strategic objectives.
The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires that the U.S. Navy station the most capable ships forward. This posture allows the most rapid response times possible for maritime and joint forces, and brings our most capable ships with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear in the timeliest manner.
Maintaining a forward-deployed naval force capability supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security and stability of the vital Indo-Pacific region.
