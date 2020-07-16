ROTA, Spain
On July 1, Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) detachment Rota completed the USS Ross (DDG 71) Surface Incremental Availability (SIA) two days early, ensuring the ship’s readiness for continued operational tasking.
Ross serves as one of the Navy's four forward deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers homeported in Rota, Spain that support NATO's regional security and ballistic missile defense efforts through regular patrols, exercises and port visits in the Mediterranean.
An SIA provides maintenance support and is part of the planned maintenance cycle that keeps Navy ships ready and responsive, reflecting Naval Sea Systems Command’s commitment to returning ships to the fleet on-time.
Although the availability was initially delayed due to enhanced protective measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDRMC team and industry partners, developed a plan to lessen infection risk and safely execute the availability. Critical path work was completed ahead of schedule, including significant preservation efforts of the gas turbine generator fan room and Vertical Launch System.
“The success of this availability was a team effort,” said Chris Musgrove, USS Ross (DDG 71) project manager. “All stakeholders were committed to not only completing the work, but also doing so while putting safety at the forefront.”
One of FDRMC's key missions is to return readiness to the Fleet Commanders for tasking in a challenging and contested environment.
“The fact that the FDRMC team, Ross crew, Destroyer Squadron 60, and our industry partners can complete a complex SIA early, under COVID-19 restrictions, is a testament of the innovative approach and excellent teamwork that we see in Rota, Spain," said Capt. Gustavo J. Vergara, commanding officer for FDRMC.
FDRMC provides contract management oversight, fleet technical assistance, voyage repair and diving and salvage to Forward Deployed Naval Forces in Europe and the Middle East and for Deployed ships in the 5th and 6th Fleet area of responsibility.
