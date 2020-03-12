NORFOLK
San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) began Sea Trials February 29. This is the ship’s first underway following a three-year Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance availability.
The short underway will be the first time the San Antonio has been underway since February of 2017.
“I am so incredibly proud of our Sailors,” said Captain Brent C. Gaut, commanding officer of USS San Antonio. “Our men and women are the heart and soul of our warship. They have given, time and again, everything they have to put our warship back to sea, where she belongs. Today starts the next phase of our journey, where we shape ourselves into a battle-minded crew, breathing life into a combat-ready ship ready to win the fight.”
During Sea Trials, the San Antonio will undergo multiple training scenarios for each department designed to evaluate the performance of the ship after an extensive maintenance period.
"I'm anxious to get out to sea. I’ve been studying and training to get a better understanding of what I'm supposed to do while at sea and now I have the opportunity to apply what I've been learning," said Operations Specialist Seaman Gayvin Ford.
San Antonio is the first ship named for the city in Texas and the first amphibious transport dock ship in the San Antonio-class.
