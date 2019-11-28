NORFOLK
USS San Antonio (LPD 17) hosted a Surface Navy Association (SNA) luncheon Nov. 21 aboard the ship at Naval Station Norfolk.
In holding their lunch event aboard San Antonio, the group aimed to recognize and showcase to members, the ongoing contributions of the surface force. Since 1985, the Surface Navy Association has worked to promote greater coordination and communication among those in the military, business, and academic communities who share a common interest in surface warfare community while supporting their activities.
"I could not be more proud of our warship’s crew,” said Capt. Brent C. Gaut, San Antonio commanding officer. “We always appreciate the opportunity to showcase our extraordinary crew of warriors. They truly represent the best of what our Navy has to offer our great nation. Additionally, we were honored to have the SNA and Rear Adm. Roy Kitchener choose our warship as the location for this year's luncheon."
As Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, Kitchener was the luncheon’s guest speaker. He told the group that the surface force is in great demand; he discussed some of the obstacles facing the force and also some success stories of recent Self-Sufficiency Award winners. Throughout his remarks he emphasized a common theme.
“We must be combat ready and battle-minded, period,” said Kitchener.
“Anything less is failure. That’s what a culture of excellence demands and that is what our adversaries demand. We must go beyond compliance; it requires each and every one of us to be technically proficient, tactically competent, standards-focused and accountable but most of all, a culture of excellence requires we take pride in ownership. Owning everything we do, every day!”
The admiral also discussed maintenance and materiel readiness issues with the lunch group, and told them that the littoral combat ship (LCS) is “out there and operationally capable.” With brand new LCS ships arriving in both Mayport and San Diego this month, three others are deployed from these homeports, increasing force lethality and capability in their theaters.
“When it comes right down to it, the drive to be the very best we can be must be engrained in our culture and for that I depend on each of you. My goal is to drive you to 100 percent of what your ships and crews are capable; each of you must do the same.
“Why would we settle for anything less?”
The USS San Antonio recently returned to Naval Station Norfolk after a planned maintenance availability at BAE systems shipyards in Norfolk, Va.
