VIRGINIA BEACH
Kansas City Chief Defense Tackle Derrick Nnadi visited Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana to meet with Sailors assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 and children participating in Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Youth Center, Feb. 19.
Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Gerald McKinney, VFA-106 Blue Jacket of the Year met with Nnadi.
“It was an amazing experience to meet someone of his profession that is so humble,” said McKinney.
Lt. Brian Fenstemaker, F/A-18 pilot and instructor provided Nnadi a tour of the VFA-106 spaces and explained the squadron’s overall mission.
“It was a pleasure to show him what we do here at VFA-106, and as an F/A-18 pilot and instructor,” said Fenstemaker. “It was like talking to a friend, rather than a Super Bowl Champion. Go Chiefs!”
During his tour of VFA-106 spaces, Nnadi also visited with maintenance personnel and watched the VFA-106 Rhino Demonstration Team practice for their 2020 airshow season, which begins in April.
“It was truly special to have Derrick Nnadi meet with VFA-106 Sailors and take in our air show practice as we prepare for our first show in April,” said Lt. Shane Brady, team lead for the VFA-106 Rhino Demonstration Team.
Nnadi, a Virginia Beach native, who played high school football at Ocean Lakes High School, visited with military children at the MWR Youth Center.
“He is a true role model in my eyes. All ages could learn from him and his demeanor. The way he presents himself, even as a Super Bowl Champion at the age of 23. We were glad to have him here with us, even for a short time,” said Britteney Powers, an employee at VFA-106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.