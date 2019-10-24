For demonstrating a major commitment to supporting students and families connected to our nation's military, 42 Virginia Beach schools were named 2019 Virginia Purple Star schools. This is the most awards presented to any school division in Virginia and comprises nearly half of the state's 104 honorees. Awards are presented by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on the Educational Opportunity for Military Children.
"Virginia Beach is a military town," said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. "With all the changes, separations and other stressors these children endure as part of their everyday lives, the last thing they and their families should have to worry about is the time spent in our schools. All of our Virginia Beach City Public Schools staff-every teacher, counselor, bus driver and custodian-is invested in providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for every one of our students, including the more than 16,000 of our young learners whose families are associated with the military. We are honored to serve them as they serve our country. This award affirms our commitment to them."
Approximately 20% of students in Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) are military-connected, meaning that they have active-duty family members or are military-dependent youth. Through military school counselors, the division provides families deployment support, academic transition planning and post-secondary planning. In addition, VBCPS maintains a strong partnership with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) and offers professional learning for staff to better understand the needs of military families.
VBCPS' honorees are Alanton Elementary School, Bayside High School, Bayside Middle School, Bayside Sixth Grade Campus, Birdneck Elementary School, Brandon Middle School, Brookwood Elementary School, Centerville Elementary School, Christopher Farms Elementary School, Corporate Landing Elementary School, Cox High School, Green Run High School, Independence Middle School, John B. Dey Elementary School, Kempsville Meadows Elementary School, Kempsville Middle School, King's Grant Elementary School, Landstown Elementary School, Landstown Middle School, Landstown High School, Larkspur Middle School, Linkhorn Park Elementary School, Luxford Elementary School, Ocean Lakes High School, Old Donation School, Pembroke Meadows Elementary School, Plaza Middle School, Providence Elementary School, Red Mill Elementary School, Rosemont Elementary School, Rosemont Forest Elementary School, Salem High School, Salem Middle School, Strawbridge Elementary School, Tallwood High School, Thalia Elementary School, Thoroughgood Elementary School, Three Oaks Elementary School, Trantwood Elementary School, Virginia Beach Middle School, Technical and Career Education Center and Windsor Woods Elementary School.
These 42 honorees bring VBCPS' number of Purple Star schools to 50. Eight of the division's schools were honored in 2018, the first year the awards were presented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.