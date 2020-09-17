Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Rain likely. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.