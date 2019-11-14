NORFOLK
Warrior Care Month is in full-force during the month of November, helping to bring awareness to wounded warriors across all branches that are currently serving and those that have separated or retired from service. The month also recognizes organizations and caregivers that provide support to warriors.
This year’s theme for Warrior Care Month, as in years past, is “Show of Strength.” This strength is represented in the physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, familial, and career readiness activities that service members, their families and caregivers engage to overcome challenges.
Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) is the Navy's sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, and providing resources and support to their families and caregivers. Through proactive leadership, the program provides individually-tailored assistance designed to optimize the success of the wounded warriors' recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration activities.
“Warrior care month is intended to highlight the accomplishments made in warrior care over the past decade,” said Jose Nicola, recovery care coordinator for Naval Station Great Lakes. “This year’s theme emphasizes showing strength, and celebrates the support and development that is brought to service members and their families through the Navy Wounded Warrior Program.”
Regional NWW non-medical care management teams tailor support to each enrolled service member's needs. Support includes assistance with developing a Comprehensive Recovery Plan (CRP), coaching with adaptive sports and reconditioning, guidance with pay and personnel issues, invitational travel orders, lodging and housing adaptation as well as child and youth care. The teams can also provide assistance with transportation needs, education benefits, training and employment opportunities, commissary and exchange access, respite care, TBI/PTS support services as well as transition assistance.
“We have such a dedicated staff that go above and beyond,” said Kendall Hillier, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic regional program director for Navy Wounded Warrior. “They will do anything they can to get that service member the support, benefits and resources they are entitled to.”
Sailors and Coast Guardsmen may self-refer to the program or be referred by family, command leadership or medical providers. NWW enrollment is available to seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, including: OIF/OEF/OND casualties, shipboard and training accidents, liberty accidents and serious medical and psychological conditions such as cancer and PTSD.
“There is nothing else like Navy Wounded Warrior,” said Nicola. “The program provides tailored services to wounded warriors as they are recovering from either a severe illness or injury while on active-duty. It also affords them the opportunity to get services they would not have access to if not enrolled in our program.”
Navy Wounded Warrior provides world-class assistance to wounded warriors and their families throughout the country. The program - a department within Fleet and Family Readiness at Commander, Navy Installations Command - has assisted nearly 4,300 service members and their families since its inception.
“In my ten years of experience, there has been a life-changing impact for service members and their families,” said Hillier. “We have worked to fill a gap between the command and the medical side of care, providing concierge support where it was needed.”
Warrior Care Month is not only about what is being done for our Nation's wounded, ill and injured service members, but also about what they do for us, how they continually give back to our communities, their families, and this great nation that they have sacrificed so much to protect. Every month is essentially Warrior Care Month; November is simply an opportunity to for all branches of service to publicly recognize wounded warrior heroes.
For more information about Warrior Care Month activities or wounded warrior resources, visit navywoundedwarrior.com or call 1(855)628-9997.
